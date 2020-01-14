George Harrison’s handwritten lyrics for ‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps’ up for auction

The original handwritten lyrics for George Harrison’s Beatles song ‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps’ are going on auction.

At a starting bid of $195,000 (£150,353), a fan could end up owning the original notes for Harrison’s classic track on the band’s 1968 album ‘The Beatles’ (aka ‘The White Album’). It’s the only Beatles song to include a guitarist outside the band: Eric Clapton.

Beatles drummer Ringo Starr annotated the lyrics with early examples of the songs lyrical content. See an image of the lyrics going on auction here.

In the documentary The Beatles Anthology (1995/96), Harrison recalls asking Clapton to collaborate on the song. “I was driving into London with Eric and I said, ‘What are you doing today? Why don’t you come to the studio and play on this song for me?’” [quote via Cheatsheet.com].

Meanwhile, a pair of sunglasses once worn by John Lennon sold at an auction in December 2019 for £137,500.

The former Beatle – who was shot dead outside his New York apartment on December 8, 1980 – mistakenly left a pair of Oliver Goldsmith glasses in the back of Ringo Starr‘s car in the summer of 1968. They sold at a Sotheby’s auction in London.