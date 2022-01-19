George Martin reminisces about The Beatles in heartwarming new clip

George Martin is heard telling his granddaughter why he signed The Beatles in a sweet new clip shared by his son Giles Martin. Watch the video below.

In the footage, shared on Twitter, the producer discusses how he initially met The Beatles and what he thought of the quartet when they travelled from Liverpool to London to meet him. “Well, that’s a silly name for a start,” he’s heard saying when he recounts being told about The Fab Four.

He decided to give them a chance, commenting: “I met them in London and when I listened…it was ok but it wasn’t brilliant. But the magic bit came when I started to get to know them because they were terribly good people.”

He continued: “They were funny, they were very clever…and they were the kind of people that you liked to be with. So I thought, ‘if I feel this way about them, other people will feel this way about them’. So therefore, they should be very popular.”

I don’t normally share anything personal but this my dad from a while back explaining to my daughter he signed the Beatles. Ordinary people do extraordinary things. Great decisions are made for the simplest reasons. “I figured if I like them this much other people might too” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/j4bf96b4zS — Giles Martin (@mashupmartin) January 19, 2022

The late Beatles producer passed away on March 8 aged 90, and was laid to rest in a private family funeral in Wiltshire, shortly after. Over 600 mourners attended a memorial service for Martin, dubbed the “fifth Beatle”, at St. Martin In The Fields church in Trafalgar Square on May 11.

Paul McCartney delivered a eulogy praising Martin’s impact on The Beatles’ music while James Bay and comedians Alexander Armstrong and Bernard Cribbins performed at the memorial.

Last summer, a new music documentary titled Under The Volcano was released, which tells the story of Sir George Martin’s famous AIR Studios on Montserrat.

Directed by Gracie Otto (The Last Impresario) and produced by Cody Greenwood, the film charts the rise and fall of the studio built by Martin in 1979 and features interviews with The Police, Mark Knopfler, Nick Rhodes, Midge Ure and more.