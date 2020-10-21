George Michael’s music is coming to TikTok for the first time

George Michael‘s music has been officially licensed for use on TikTok.

The video-sharing social media platform has partnered with Sony Music UK to bring the late singer’s music to TikTok for the first time.

Marking the upcoming 30th anniversary of the release of his single ‘Freedom! ’90’ on October 30, TikTok users will be able to use Michael’s repertoire in their video creations and access his back catalogue of songs on the ‘Sounds’ page on the app.

An official George Michael TikTok account (@GeorgeMichaelOfficial) has also been launched, featuring archive footage of interviews, performances and video excerpts from his days as part of Wham! through to his solo career.

“The TikTok community are aligned with so many of George Michael’s values. George championed individualism, activism and friendship,” Heidi Boston-Thompson, Head of Digital Marketing & Audience Growth at Sony Music Commercial Group/Sony Music UK, said. “His songs will always be relevant, and we love nothing more than seeing new generations discovering the meaning alongside the iconic music.

“We’re delighted to bring George’s unique soul to the platform to inspire future creations.”

TikTok’s Music Partnerships Manager Toyin Mustapha added: “As huge George Michael fans we’re honoured to have him join TikTok and bring his music to our community. He is an artist whose musical legacy transcends generations and we can’t wait to see how it takes off on our platform.”

Earlier this month, the George Michael estate loaned John Lennon‘s ‘Imagine’ piano to the Strawberry Field exhibition in Liverpool.

The Steinway piano, which the late Beatle wrote and recorded his 1971 song ‘Imagine’ on, was bought by Michael at auction for £1.45 million back in October 2000. He later toured the piano around the world “as a symbol of peace” and used it during the recording of his song ‘Patience’.