George Michael’s estate pays tribute to supermodel Tatjana Patitz from ‘Freedom’ video

The estate of George Michael have paid tribute to supermodel Tatjana Patitz.

Patitz, who rose to prominence as one of the first “original supermodels” in the eighties and nineties died earlier this week (January 11), aged 56. The news was confirmed by her agent Corinne Nicolas who said that the cause of death was illness, but no further information was given.

Patitz starred in several music videos at the height of her fame, most famously in Michael’s ‘Freedom’ video alongside models Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista and Naomi Campbell.

Advertisement

In their tribute to Patitz, the estate shared a picture of the model along with a caption: “In loving memory and thank you for everything. George Michael Entertainment.”

Check out the post and the ‘Freedom’ video below:

Supermodel Crawford, who appeared in Michael’s video alongside Patitz, shared her own tribute to the model on Instagram saying she was “so sad” to hear of Patitz’s passing.

“We were babies together in the fashion industry and I feel like we grew up together,” she wrote.

Advertisement

“I found her soft-spoken, sensitive, kind, inquisitive and, who could ever forget those piercing eyes. Her love of animals and nature was infectious. Sending my condolences to her family – especially the son she adored. RIP.”

Chief operating officer of Conde Nast and global editorial director of Vogue, Anna Wintour, described Patitz as the “European symbol of chic, like Romy Schneider-meets-Monica Vitti”.

She told Vogue.com Patitz was “far less visible than her peers, more mysterious, more grown-up, more unattainable, and that had its own appeal”.

Patitz is survived by her 19-year-old son, Jonah Patitz.