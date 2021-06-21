George Michael’s estate respond to comparisons between ‘Freedom ’90’ and Lorde’s ‘Solar Power’

George Michael‘s estate have praised Lorde after connections were made between the singer’s new single ‘Solar Power’ and Michael’s hit ‘Freedom ’90’.

Lorde released her comeback single on June 10, which is set to be the title track of her forthcoming third album.

Following its release, some people began drawing comparisons between ‘Solar Power’ and Michael’s ‘Freedom ’90’, which was released by the late singer in October 1990.

In a statement shared on Friday (June 18), Michael’s estate played down any notion that they were troubled by the comparisons by instead praising Lorde and saying that Michael “would have been flattered to hear” about the connection.

“We are aware that many people are making a connection between ‘Freedom ’90’ by George Michael and ‘Solar Power’ by Lorde which George would have been flattered to hear, so on behalf of one great artist to a fellow artist, we wish her every success with the single,” the short statement from Michael’s estate reads.

You can listen to George Michael’s ‘Freedom ’90’ below.

The response from Michael’s estate comes after Primal Scream recently praised ‘Solar Power’ following an interview where Lorde cited their 1990 single ‘Loaded’ as a key inspiration behind her new material.

Lorde has yet to officially confirm the release date of her new album, which is expected to also be titled ‘Solar Power’.

However, a new teaser was uploaded to her website over the weekend along with the caption ‘SOLSTICE’. Given that the Summer Solstice takes place today (June 21), fans are expecting new material from Lorde to drop imminently.