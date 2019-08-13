George Michael’s family sell house singer died in for £3.4 million

He was found dead at the Oxfordshire property on Christmas Day 2016

George Michael‘s family have sold the late singer’s Oxfordshire home, where the pop star passed away in 2016.

As The Mirror reports, Land Registry documents state that the Goring-on-Thames property was sold to a couple in July for £3.4 million. The new owners, who are locals of the area, are said to have moved in at some point during the last two weeks.

With Michael’s family asking fans to stop visiting the residence earlier this year, his estate’s lawyer has called for the owners’ privacy to be respected.

Confirming the sale of the house, John Reid told The Mirror: “It was a place that [Michael] loved, not least for the privacy that it afforded him.

“We would therefore kindly ask that the new owners have their privacy respected and are able to enjoy the property as he did.”

In 2018, Michael’s father Jack Panos, sisters Mel and Yioda Panayiotou, and his friend David Austin requested that fans help them restore the late star’s two properties to their “simple state”.

“We feel we cannot expect our Highgate and Goring neighbours to continue to accept as normality, the memorials so personal to you all, to remain as and where they are any longer, although we do appreciate your recent efforts to minimise their impact,” a statement from Michael’s loved ones read.

Earlier this year, George Michael’s art collection was auctioned off for £11.3 million. Included were works by artists Tracey Emin and Damien Hirst.