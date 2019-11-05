George Michael’s first posthumous single will be released tomorrow

'This Is How' will debut on BBC Radio 2.

The estate of the late George Michael has given the go-ahead for his first posthumous track ‘This Is How’ to be used for the soundtrack of Last Christmas – the upcoming movie inspired by his legendary back catalogue.

The track will receive its first play on BBC Radio 2’s The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Wednesday, November 6.

Zoe Ball said: “I was, and am, a huge Wham! and George Michael fan and even though he is no longer with us, his music remains a joy to us all.

“I’m honoured to be premiering this previously unheard song from George on my ‘Breakfast Show.'”

Jeff Smith, Head of Music, Radio 2 and 6 Music, added: “Ever since they burst into the pop charts in 1982 with ‘Young Guns’, the music of both Wham! and George Michael has been loved by Radio 2 listeners, so I’m thrilled that they will be the first to hear this very special record.”

The soundtrack for the festive movie will feature three Wham! songs, including ‘Last Christmas’ and ‘Everything She Wants’, alongside 12 of Michael’s solo songs.

The festive rom-com is directed by Bridesmaids‘ Paul Feig and stars Emilia Clarke as a fed-up seasonal worker who keeps bumping into Henry Golding’s character around London in serendipitous circumstances.

It also stars Emma Thompson, who has penned the film, as Clarke’s mother.

Speaking recently, Thompson explained how Michael gave her his personal blessing to create the upcoming film.

“He was just the loveliest guy you could imagine,” she recalled of their meeting. “[He loved] all of these themes in the movie; he was passionate about homelessness, and he had this great social conscience.”

Thompson continued: “I got really enthused and we started to write, and then – of course – he had that tragic early death in 2016, on Christmas Day. So we lost him, and I miss him so much.”