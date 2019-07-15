"I want to write the book I’ve always intended to write all along. And when it comes out they can like it or they can not like it.”

George R. R. Martin has said that he won’t be changing his books based on the negative reaction to Season 8 of Game Of Thrones.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the creator of the series said that he’s previously been tempted to change some storylines in forthcoming novels The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring. He’s sticking to the originals though, because, in his own words: “I want to write the book I’ve always intended to write”.

“There is a temptation to change it — ‘Oh my god, it’s screwed up, I have to come up with something different.’” he said. “But that’s wrong. Because you’ve been planning for a certain ending and if you suddenly change direction just because somebody figured it out, or because they don’t like it, then it screws up the whole structure… I don’t read the fan sites. I want to write the book I’ve always intended to write all along. And when it comes out they can like it or they can not like it.”

The author went on to talk about feeling pressure to finish the Game Of Thrones books.

“The show was coming out in April and my editors said if I could finish the book by December they’d rush it out,” he said.

“And the pressure I felt that fall was the greatest pressure I’ve ever felt and then at a certain point it became apparent I’m not going to finish it by then. I don’t only want to finish it, I want to make it as good as I possibly can.”

“There’s no longer a race. The show is over. I’m writing the book. It will be done when it’s done.”