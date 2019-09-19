Georgia announces new album ‘Seeking Thrills’, shares pulsating synth pop track ‘Never Let You Go’

Watch the Joseph Connor-directed music video now

Georgia has shared the details of her new album ‘Seeking Thrills’ alongside a brand new single.

‘Never Let You Go’ is the third official release from the London soloist’s forthcoming second record, due for release on January 10, 2020 via Domino.

The single follows ‘Started Out’ and ‘About Work The Dancefloor’ – respectively released in November 2018 and March of this year – and is one of twelve songs listed on her upcoming record. See the full tracklist below.

1. ‘Started Out’

2. ‘About Work the Dancefloor’

3. ‘Never Let You Go’

4. ’24 Hours’

5. ‘Mellow’ [ft. Shygirl]

6. ‘Till I Own It’

7. ‘I Can’t Wait’

8. ‘Feel It’

9. ‘Ultimate Sailor’

10. ‘Ray Guns’

11. ‘The Thrill’ [ft. Maurice]

12. ‘Honey Dripping Sky’

The cover art for ‘Seeking Thrills’ features the 1988 Nancy Honey photograph “St Stephens School Disco, Bath.”

Watch the video for ‘Never Let You Go’ below:

It’s been four years since Georgia released her debut self-titled album. In a four-star review, NME’s Barry Nicolson wrote: “‘Feisty’ always seems a slightly condescending adjective to apply to female artists, but in Barnes’ case, the shoe most certainly fits. She might be lacking an obvious crossover hit, but you get the sense that those will arrive sooner rather than later; in the meantime, ‘Georgia’ has something far more valuable: bleeding-edge vitality.”

More recently, NME caught Georgia live at the 2019 edition of The Great Escape Festival. Thomas Smith hailed her performance as “stunning live reinvention might make a pop hero out of her”.