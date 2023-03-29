Georgia announces Rostam-produced third album ‘Euphoric’ with first single

Georgia has announced details of her third album – ‘Euphoric’ is produced by Rostam and its first single is out now.

The singer’s follow-up to 2020’s ‘Seeking Thrills’ will arrive on July 28 via Domino, and first single ‘It’s Euphoric’ is out now alongside an official video.

“I wanted an adventure!” Georgia said of working with Rostam in a statement about the album. “Being a self-produced musician, it’s easy to get stuck on one thing or in one place.”

Advertisement

She called the album a surrender, “to my issues, to my past, to my flaws and to the healing process.”

Watch the video for ‘It’s Euphoric’ below. Georgia will play an intimate UK show at London’s Omeara on April 20. Buy tickets here from Friday, March 31 and pre-order ‘Euphoric’ here.

1. ‘It’s Euphoric’

2. ‘Give It Up For Love’

3. ‘Some Things You’ll Never Know’

4. ‘Mountain Song’

5. ‘All Night’

6. ‘Live Like We’re Dancing Part II’

7. ‘The Dream’

8. ‘Keep On’

9. ‘Friends Will Never Let You Go’

10. ‘So What’

At the end of 2020, Georgia shared an ‘Ultimate Thrills Edition’ of ‘Seeking Thrills’, an expanded edition of the singer’s second LP featuring a cover of Kate Bush’s viral ‘Running Up That Hill’.

Speaking of the cover of ‘Running Up That Hill’, which Georgia has been known to finish her live sets with, the Domino-signed singer said: “Closing my live sets with “Running Up That Hill” has been a pure joy, and it sparked the idea to record it.

Advertisement

“But, it didn’t start there, Kate Bush has been part of my life and a major influence on my work since I could sing a note. Her music was always played by both my mum and dad, and when I began to understand the way that sound and production worked, I embarked on my own intimate and personal journey with her music. For me, it was more than just a cover, it was emotional, and an experience I’ll always treasure.”

Georgia’s second album was nominated for the 2020 Mercury Prize. Reviewing the album upon its release, NME wrote: “Georgia knows her dance music history, and what she wants a rave to look like in 2020: inclusive, celebratory and communal.