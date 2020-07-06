Georgia announces spring 2021 UK and Ireland tour

Georgia has announced that she will be heading out on the road next year for a UK and Ireland tour – see a fill list of dates below.
Following the release of her new album ‘Seeking Thrills’, the synth-pop maven will kick off her ‘Re-Seeking Thrills Tour’ on April 14, 2021 in Cardiff, with stops in Brighton, London, Dublin, Leeds, and Manchester.
Sharing the news on Instagram, Georgia said: “Can’t believe I’m saying this but… Back on the road for 2021. It’s gonna be FUN. I’m in serious need for some dance floor connections. Who’s coming?”
Georgia will also head over to Europe’s mainland to perform in Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and Brussels. Tickets go on sale July 10 at 10am BST – you can get your tickets here.
The full list of tour dates for the ‘Re-Seeking Thrills Tour’ are as follows:
April 2021
14 – Cardiff, Tramshed
15 – Bristol, Trinity
16 – London, Electric Brixton
17 – Brighton, The Arch
19 – Norwich, Waterfront
20 – Birmingham, O2 Institute
22 – Dublin, Academy
23 – Liverpool, Arts Club
24 – Glasgow, SWG3 Warehouse
26 – Newcastle, Riverside
27 – Leeds, Wardrobe
28 – Manchester, Gorilla
30 – Amsterdam, Melkweg
May 2021
2 – Rotterdam, Rotown
4 – Brussels, Les Nuits Botanique
Meanwhile, Georgia has released her cover of the Billie Eilish song ‘Everything I Wanted’.
The ‘Seeking Thrills’ artist covered the song, which was released by Eilish as a single in November last year, as part of her ‘Spotify Singles’ release.