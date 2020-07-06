Georgia announces spring 2021 UK and Ireland tour

Georgia has announced that she will be heading out on the road next year for a UK and Ireland tour – see a fill list of dates below.

Following the release of her new album ‘Seeking Thrills’, the synth-pop maven will kick off her ‘Re-Seeking Thrills Tour’ on April 14, 2021 in Cardiff, with stops in Brighton, London, Dublin, Leeds, and Manchester.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Georgia said: “Can’t believe I’m saying this but… Back on the road for 2021. It’s gonna be FUN. I’m in serious need for some dance floor connections. Who’s coming?”

Advertisement

Georgia will also head over to Europe’s mainland to perform in Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and Brussels. Tickets go on sale July 10 at 10am BST – you can get your tickets here.

The full list of tour dates for the ‘Re-Seeking Thrills Tour’ are as follows:

April 2021

14 – Cardiff, Tramshed

15 – Bristol, Trinity

16 – London, Electric Brixton

17 – Brighton, The Arch

19 – Norwich, Waterfront

20 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

22 – Dublin, Academy

23 – Liverpool, Arts Club

24 – Glasgow, SWG3 Warehouse

26 – Newcastle, Riverside

27 – Leeds, Wardrobe

28 – Manchester, Gorilla

30 – Amsterdam, Melkweg

May 2021

Advertisement

2 – Rotterdam, Rotown

4 – Brussels, Les Nuits Botanique

Meanwhile, Georgia has released her cover of the Billie Eilish song ‘Everything I Wanted’.

The ‘Seeking Thrills’ artist covered the song, which was released by Eilish as a single in November last year, as part of her ‘Spotify Singles’ release.