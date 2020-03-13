Georgia has released her cover of the Billie Eilish song ‘Everything I Wanted’ — check out her rendition of the track below.

The ‘Seeking Thrills’ artist covered the song, which was released by Eilish as a single in November, as part of her ‘Spotify Singles’ release.

Recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London, Georgia has paired a new version of her single ‘About Work the Dancefloor’ with a cover of ‘Everything I Wanted’, which mixes elements of electro-pop and orchestral music. You can hear both tracks below.

Eilish’s video for ‘Everything I Wanted’ came out back in January, and was directed by the singer herself.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the clip, Eilish said in a statement: “My brother and I wrote this song about each other and I wanted to create a visual that emphasises that no matter what, we’ll be there for each other through everything. This is the second video I’ve directed of mine. We worked so hard, for hours and hours on end. I love it, I hope you do too.”

Yesterday (March 12), Eilish joined the growing list of artists who have had their touring plans affected by the global outbreak of coronavirus.

Confirming that she’d postponed the remaining March dates on her North American tour, the singer told fans: “I’m so sad to do this but we need to postpone these dates to keep everyone safe. We’ll let you know when they can be rescheduled. Please keep yourselves healthy. I love you.”