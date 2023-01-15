Gerard Piqué mocks Shakira’s viral break-up song with Casio partnership

Former Spanish and Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué has responded to Shakira’s viral break-up song about him, by partnering with Casio.

Shakira and Piqué separated last year after being together for over a decade, with the footballer already involved in a new relationship.

Earlier this month, Shakira released a new song called ‘Shakira Bzrp Music Sessions 53’, which mocks Piqué with the lyrics “I was out of your league, which is why you’re with someone just like you” and “You swapped a Ferrari for a [Renault] Twingo/You swapped a Rolex for a Casio”.

The track quickly went viral, racking up over 63million YouTube views in 24 hours, making it the most watched new Latin song in the platform’s history.

Responding to the track during a press conference over the weekend, Piqué revealed that he had gotten Casio to sponsor the Spanish King’s League – which sees streamers and ex-footballers take charge of twelve clubs for a seven-a-side championship tournament in Barcelona – following the name-drop in Shakira’s song.

Lifting up his wrist to reveal a new Casio watch, Pique announced: “Casio has sent us wrist watches. We reached a sponsorship agreement with Casio, the King’s League struck a deal with Casio.”

He was then asked if he was joking. “I’m being serious,” he said and handed out watches to his fellow King’s League participants.

Piqué didn’t respond when asked why the deal with Casio had occurred, but luckily former Argentine striker Sergio Aguero was there to offer some insight into the new business arrangement. “It was because of Shakira’s song,” he deadpanned.

Reacting to the song’s popularity, Shakira took to Instagram and said: “I never thought I would get straight to number one in the world at 45 years old and in Spanish.”

“I want to embrace the millions of women who stand up to those who make us feel insignificant. Women who stand up for what they feel and think, and raise their hand when they disagree, while others raise eyebrows,” she continued.

“They are my inspiration. And this achievement is not mine but everyone else’s. We gotta get up 70 times 7. Not as society tells us, but in the way we know best, which serves us to get ahead for our children, our parents and for those who need us and hope in us.”

‘Shakira Bzrp Music Sessions 53′ also makes reference to Shakira’s current troubles with the Spanish revenue authorities. The singer is set to face trial in Spain for tax evasion after being accused of failing to pay $13.9million (£13m) in taxes between 2012 and 2014 and using shell companies to conceal her income. Shakira denies the claims, describing them as “fictional”.