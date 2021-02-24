Gerard Way and Julien Baker are set to feature in a special livestream broadcast focussed on mental health next week.

The My Chemical Romance frontman shared details of Sound Mind‘s virtual Unwound & Unplugged event on his official Instagram account yesterday (February 23).

Writing in the caption, Way said that the show and panel aim to “promote a community of support around experiences related to mental health, isolation and the healing power of creativity and connection”.

“I know that it’s a really tough time for everyone right now,” he continued. “Coming together as a community and speaking openly about mental health is more relevant than ever.”

Join us for #UnwoundAndUnplugged featuring @gerardway, @julienrbaker and @deathbyromy, presented by us and @TeamNDU on March 2! This concert and panel promotes a community of support around experiences related to mental health. Watch next Tues. at 8pm ET: https://t.co/l8BkZSEBbD pic.twitter.com/rsDjcVvuoy — Sound Mind (@soundmind_live) February 23, 2021

Los Angeles artist Deathbyromy will also participate in the event, which will bring together a panel hosted by Dr Mike Friedman.

Fans in the UK can tune in via Facebook from 1am GMT on March 3. You can see the announcement post above.

Meanwhile, My Chemical Romance’s Frank Iero has said he “can’t wait” to get back onstage with the band to resume their postponed reunion tour.

Gerard Way and co. are scheduled to make their UK comeback on June 15 at the Eden Project in St. Austell, Cornwall. However, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement this week that “large” live events could begin taking place again from June 21, it’s likely the dates will be postponed.

Julien Baker will return with her third album ‘Little Oblivions’ this Friday (February 26) – check out NME‘s four-star review here.