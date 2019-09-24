Gerard Way approves of Alex Lahey’s “really amazing” My Chemical Romance cover

She covered ‘Welcome to the Black Parade’

Alex Lahey recently covered My Chemical Romance’s ‘Welcome To The Black Parade’, and her rendition has gotten the seal of approval from Gerard Way himself.

Last week, the Australian musician and her band took on My Chem’s 2006 anthem for Triple J’s Like A Version cover series. “This was one of the biggest collective efforts I’ve ever been a part of,” she later wrote on Instagram. “Literal blood, sweat and tears – just like the emo gods would’ve wanted.” Watch their rendition below:

Days after their cover was uploaded to YouTube, Way posted about the cover on Instagram, as Music Feeds points out. He explained that a friend had sent the cover to him, and that it gave him “chills”.

“What I appreciate about Alex and co’s ‘Parade’ cover is how much they really went for it,” Way wrote in the caption, “and with all of the additional instruments (those cymbals!) and everyone singing and just smiling and having a good time. Really amazing performance.”

Way also recommended Lahey’s “great” debut album, ‘I Love You Like A Brother’, and mentioned folk artist Kimya Dawson’s July cover of ‘Kids From Yesterday’, which he called “so special”.

“I appreciated how delicate and raw Kimya’s cover was, it made me look at the song in a different way,” Way wrote. “It’s a really nice feeling to see such fantastic musicians appreciating our work.” See his post below.

Lahey responded to Way’s praise on her Instagram story. “Thank you @gerardway,” she wrote. “So many of us wouldn’t be here without you.”

Lahey – who released her sophomore album ‘The Best of Luck Club’ in May – is gearing up for an Australian tour which runs from October 23 to November 22. She’s also just announced a support slot for City and Colour in Australia next year.

On the other hand, Way recently revealed that he has already started work on the fourth volume of his comic book series The Umbrella Academy, which was adapted for television by Netflix earlier this year. The show has started production on a second season.