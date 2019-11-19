Gerard Way on My Chemical Romance’s reunion: “I don’t know if it would have happened if it wasn’t now”

Thursday's Geoff Rickly has spoken out on why the group chose to return in 2019

My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way has said the band’s reunion may not have happened if they had left it any longer.

The ’00s emo outfit finally confirmed their much-rumoured reformation last month, announcing that they would be performing together for the first time since 2012. MCR’s first comeback show will take place at Los Angeles’ Shrine Expo Hall venue on December 20, which will be followed by further dates in 2020.

With pals Thursday set to open the show in LA next month, the band’s frontman Geoff Rickly – who produced 2002’s ‘I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love’ – has recalled a conversation he had with Way regarding the reunion.

“I spoke to Gerard [Way] about the reunion a little bit recently and he said it felt like it was the right time,” Rickly explained in an interview with Kerrang!.

“One of the things he said was, ‘I don’t know if it would have happened if it wasn’t now.’ And I got what he meant by that.”

He continued: “At some point, it just becomes too long, like, ‘I don’t think I can get back there, personally. It’s just too distant and too weird.’ So I’m glad that they’re doing it. I think it’s amazing. And no matter what, I’m going.”

This comes after My Chemical Romance shared the first image of themselves following their reformation. The black and white image, which was uploaded to the group’s Instagram over the weekend, showed MCR on the floor in a rehearsal space.

Last week, My Chemical Romance’s ‘The Black Parade’ re-entered the Billboard 200 charts.