Gerard Way pays tribute to My Chemical Romance fans who have died with memorial flag

Gerard Way paid tribute to My Chemical Romance fans who have passed away over the last two years at their Milton Keynes show last night (May 19).

The frontman held aloft a flag with the names of deceased MCR followers at Stadium MK after a fan passed it on to him.

“So this is kind of crazy, this is our third show, we’ve played two shows and I think it was the first night where were fucking around having a good time and I was talking about how its been two and a half years and how does it feel and things like that” Way told the crowd.

“And it occurred to me later after the second show, that there was a bunch of people that were probably gonna be at these shows that aren’t here with us anymore. And I think it was yesterday, a friend of mine told me that there were some people on the internet that had gotten a list as best they could of names of people that were gonna come to the shows.”

The MCR frontman then lifted the flag up for the crowd to see the names of those that have passed away.

It came after a fan put together the memorial flag after getting touch with MCR fans online.

“Two years ago when @MCRofficial announced their shows, I couldn’t stop thinking about mcr fans who have passed away and won’t be able to be there, so I asked people across instagram and twitter to send me the names of these fans, and I made this memorial flag,” the fan wrote.

“I received over 250 messages and learnt about the lives of many incredible mcr fans who aren’t with us anymore.”

Two years ago when @MCRofficial announced their shows, I couldn't stop thinking about mcr fans who have passed away and won't be able to be there, so I asked people across instagram and twitter to send me the names of these fans, and I made this memorial flag 1/2 pic.twitter.com/mQCM70XZx9 — emmy (@cemeterycure) May 18, 2022

As well as a mix of hits, fan favourites and deep cuts, the band played two songs for the first time on the tour at the show.

My Chemical Romance kicked off their run of live dates on Monday night (May 16) at the Eden Project in Cornwall, marking their first UK show in 11 years.

In a five-star review, NME said: “They’re now safely one of the biggest rock groups to emerge in the last 20 years but if the band are worried about their new found status, they don’t show it. Tonight’s show is fearless, loose and raw. It genuinely feels like anything could happen, as My Chemical Romance channel punk rebellion and playful ambition. ‘This has been special and amazing,’ says Way, taking the words right out of our mouths.”

Any remaining tickets for MCR’s MK gigs, as well as their other UK and Ireland dates this month, remain on sale here. You can see the band’s upcoming tour dates below.

