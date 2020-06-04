Gerard Way has posted a lengthy statement in solidarity with those attending the Black Lives Matter protests as a means to seek justice for George Floyd.

Floyd, 46, died last week following an altercation with police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Floyd, who was African American, was killed when a white police officer appeared to kneel on his neck as he lay on the ground during an arrest.

The officer in question, Derek Chauvin, has since been sacked and charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. Three of his colleagues – Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Keung – are now all facing charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. Since Floyd’s death, protests have erupted in the US, the UK and around the world.

Advertisement

Taking to his official Instagram account, the My Chemical Romance frontman joined the many figures from the music and entertainment world in expressing his support.

In the post, Way touched upon his own privilege of having been able to take time to reflect on the recent events, while vowing to “further educate” himself. “I am, and will remain, inspired by your rage,” he said.

“When the bullets penetrate, or the tear gas finds its mark. When generations of enabled systematic oppression, and its guardians, work against you. When opportunities are not afforded to you because of who you were born to be.”

He continued: “Having the time, and more importantly the safety, to consider ones words is a privilege for me, along with many other privileges I possess due to the colour of my skin. And these are privileges not everyone benefits from.”

Way went on to say that he “will never begin to know the pain you know”, adding that he is “so deeply sorry things have not changed” in regards to racial inequality.

Advertisement

“I cannot begin to understand your experience, but what I can do is stand by you. Continue the internal discussions we are having about ways to affect change in non-performative ways. Meaningful ways beyond this moment, beyond this gesture.

“And this is a moment, like many moments before this and the countless lives lost. I will open my heart, to receive what you have to give— anger, frustration, sadness, but in doing so, I know I will never be able to fully understand it the way you do, and surely not experience it. I can only open up to you, and accept what you have to give.

You can read Way’s full message in the above post, where he also directed his followers to donate to the LDF’s fight for racial justice.

Thousands of people in the UK showed solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement by attending a massive protest in London’s Hyde Park yesterday (June 3). John Boyega received widespread praise for addressing the crowd with a powerful speech.