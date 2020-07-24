Gerard Way promises his new ‘Killjoys’ comic series will be “very different”

Gerard Way has discussed the new edition of his comic book series The True Lives Of The Fabulous Killjoys, saying it will be “very different” to what came before.

The True Lives Of The Fabulous Killjoys: National Anthem is a new series set to come out on October 14. It comes after Way revealed that he is set to re-release the original Killjoys comics, which came out in 2013, this September.

The new comics, written by Way and Shaun Simon, promise “a completely different story with a whole different set of rules” to the original series, and Way has expanded on what to expect in a lengthy new Instagram post.

“The first thing to know about National Anthem is that it’s very different from any Killjoys material you have seen, read, or heard before,” he says.

“You may recognise some visual elements of the characters, but these are completely different characters from the gang we saw in California 2019. These are the original characters: Mike Milligram, The Codes – Red and Blue, Animax, Kyle 100%, and a ton of others, as well as changes these characters go through years later, and an eventual new member of the gang.”

He added: “This story is set in the 1990s and the 2000s, in a world as its was back then. All these years later, Shaun and I couldn’t get this story out of our heads, and thought it was powerful, unique, and different enough from what we had done before to warrant actually making the thing, and I’m really happy we did.

“The first issue was written in one and a half weeks, about 44 pages long, and it was dying to get out. So, try and come to this with a fresh brain and unlearn everything you know about the Killjoys.”

Gerard Way also recently shared a new track called ‘Here Comes The End’, which arrived as part of the trailer for the second series of Way’s Netflix show The Umbrella Academy, which premieres next Friday (July 31).

Reviewing ‘Here Comes The End’, NME called the track “a glam-rock stomper,” adding: “Inspiring, uplifting and dancing in the face of doom, there aren’t many people who can turn the apocalypse into a party.

“But Gerard Way has always been an optimist of sorts, and on ‘Here Comes The End’, he refuses to go out quietly.”