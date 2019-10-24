The meeting of great minds...

It seems that work is continuing apace on Clerks 3, after Kevin Smith confirmed that Gerard Way will score the forthcoming sequel.

The cult writer revealed the update on the project while promoting the Jay and Silent Bob reboot – which is set to hit cinemas next month.

According to SlashFilm, Smith told a fan Q&A that Way will develop the score after he convinced the former My Chemical Romance singer to return to music. In recent years, the singer has focused his recent efforts on comic book series The Umbrella Academy.

Way previously collaborated with Smith on a track for 2014 horror movie Tusk and most recently released a cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s ‘Hazy Shade of Winter’ for Netflix’s adaptation of Way’s The Umbrella Academy.

It comes after Smith revealed that the plot of Clerks 3 is in part inspired by the “massive” heart attack which almost killed him last year.

In a new interview with The Wrap, Smith says Clerks 3 will revolve around the show’s main character – Randal (Jeff Anderson) – recovering from a heart attack. Following his near-death experience, Randal undergoes a mid-life crisis before teaming up with friend Dante (Brian O’Halloran) to make a film.