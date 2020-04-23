Gerard Way shares two new unreleased demos, ‘PS Earth’ and ‘Crate Amp_01’

My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way has shared two previously unreleased demos on his SoundCloud.

In an Instagram post from yesterday (April 22), Way announced the two tracks, titled ‘PS Earth’ and ‘Crate Amp_01’. He also gave some background on both demos. Listen to the two new releases below:

“I liked it well enough at the time, felt kind of ’90s, didn’t end up putting any vocals on it though. I like the bridge a lot,” Way said of ‘PS Earth’, which was recorded at the same time as his debut studio album, ‘Hesitant Alien’.

“Looking back at the whole thing, I like it, but not sure if I’m going to finish it.”

On ‘Crate Amp_01’, the singer said: “I wasn’t sure when Doug was in record-mode, because I was in the live room with the amp, so I just started playing… I can’t remember which guitar I was playing for certain, but I am pretty sure it was the BC Rich Mockingbird Lindsey got me for Christmas, which I love.”

Way released a handful of demos earlier this month, titled ‘Crate Amp_02’, ‘Welcome to the Hotel’, ‘Success!’ and ‘Phoning It In’. He provided background information on each of these tracks on his website shortly after their release. Posting on Facebook at the time, he said, “It feels good to share. Who knows if some of this stuff would have ever come out?”