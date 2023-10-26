Geri Halliwell reacts to Kim Kardashian wanting to join Spice Girls, gives her name

Geri Halliwell-Horner has responded to Kim Kardashian’s love of Spice Girls, and given her a custom name for if she were a member of the group.

The conversation arose after The Kardashians star shared her love of the iconic ‘90s girl group on an episode of the reality series, and recalled wishing that she was a part of the line-up, alongside Halliwell (Ginger), Emma Bunton (Baby), Victoria Beckham (Posh), Mel B (Scary) and Mel C (Sporty).

Responding to the praise from the television personality and SKIMS founder, Halliwell has sent the admiration straight back and revealed what Spice name she would give Kardashian.

“She deserves something really good,” Halliwell told E! News. “She deserves something like Inner Strength Spice.”

“I think she’s Smart Spice,” she added. “She’s smart. It’s brilliant that you’re beautiful from the outside, but also she’s beautiful with a book in her back pocket. I love that. We can be all things. Good for her!”

She continued, explaining how she admires Kardashian for her strong work ethic and her ability to encourage women globally to be more accepting of their body types.

“She’s amazing,” she told the outlet. “I think she’s a very, very good role model. She’s smart. She’s really been inspiring the way she’s turned that business around and also for women to celebrate your curves. I really like that about her.”

Kim Kardashian has been vocal about her love of Spice Girls in the past, and recently revealed in an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that she dressed up as one of the members for a “talent show” as a kid – “I was Victoria. I was Posh, duh”.

She also said that she dressed up as the group in the past with her sisters, and Mel C even invited her to fill in for Beckham if they were to go back on tour.

“Sporty Spice wrote a book and signed it inside and she sent it to me saying that they’re going on tour and they need a Posh and would I be the Posh?” she said. “I mean, I’m sure she was joking. But like, when I was in high school, would I ever have thought that this was, like, a thing? I’m just, like, a girl from high school that loved the Spice Girls and now they’re asking me?”

In other Spice Girls news, earlier this month Halliwell put a dampener on hopes for a reunion, confirming that she is now focusing entirely on another project – writing a children’s book.

Rumours about a Spice Girl reunion have been circulating for months now, namely because of 2023 marking 30 years since the group first formed.

Back in May, the members also piqued fans’ interest after they hinted that a mystery project was in the works, featuring all five original members. At the time, Mel B revealed that the group were putting the finishing touches on a new project, and that it would be something that fans will love.

In other news, Spice Girls released an alternative never-seen-before music video in celebration of their ’90s smash hit ‘Stop’, and Mel B alluded to the band performing at this year’s Glastonbury – a rumour which was later quashed by Mel C, who said the event would not be occurring due to schedule conflicts.