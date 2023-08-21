Geri Horner responds to Spice Girls Glastonbury 2024 rumours

Geri Horner has responded to the ongoing rumours that Spice Girls are set to reunite and perform at next year’s edition of Glastonbury.

For months now, the iconic ’90s girl group have been speculated as planning a surprise performance for Glasto 2024 – celebrating what will be their 30th anniversary.

Not only would the potential performance see the members return to the stage to mark three decades since their formation in 1994, but it would also mark their first performance since 2019, when Horner, Mel C, Mel B and Emma Bunton last toured together.

Now Horner – also known as Ginger Spice – has addressed the rumours in a new interview, and confirmed that the members currently have no plans to make any kind of appearance at the iconic UK festival.

Speaking to The Sunday Times in a new interview, the artist revealed that the speculations are untrue, however, the members have been working on something to celebrate the occasion and “at some point there will be something” to mark the anniversary.

Although she kept any plans for 2024 firmly under wraps, a recent report from The Sun has claimed that Horner, Bunton, Mel C and Mel B have provisionally agreed to a new run of tour dates, scheduled for next year. It also claims that remaining member Victoria Beckham – who previously sat out reunion shows – may also be getting involved this time around, and has been “bringing ideas to the table”.

“Victoria will be 50 next year, and the girls turning 30 seems like two ­anniversaries too good to miss,” a source told the outlet. “All five are on board to mark 30 years in some way, shape or form. It’s very exciting.”

Alongside plans for the rumoured run of live shows, there are also plans for a one-off documentary about the group, which will feature never-before-seen footage of the group.

“The girls have discussed a documentary which would show never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes footage plus present-day interviews,” the source said, as reported by the Daily Mail, also stating that both Netflix and Apple TV are eager to acquire the rights to the project. “All five are on board to mark 30 years in some way, shape or form. It’s very exciting.”

Rumours regarding a Spice Girls reunion for 2024 gained momentum earlier this year, when Mel C performed a solo set at this year’s Worthy Farm festival and stated that “all of the Spice Girls would like to play Glasto, that is the truth.”

Additionally, back in May, Mel B got fans’ hopes up by hinting that a mystery project was in the works, featuring all five original members.

Spice Girls formed in 1994 and went on to top the charts across 37 countries with their single ‘Wannabe’ two years later. Horner left the group in 1998, citing reasons such as differences within the group and exhaustion. However, she later rejoined her bandmates in 2007 for a brief worldwide tour, which saw their gig at London’s O2 selling out entirely in just two minutes.

Five years later they performed at the London Olympics closing ceremony, and their most recent run of live shows was the aforementioned tour of the UK and Ireland in May and June 2019.

In other Spice Girls news, last month Victoria Beckham sent Spice Girls fans into a frenzy by sharing a video clip of her singing one of the group’s hits at karaoke.

As per footage shared on her official TikTok page, she teamed up with her husband David Beckham to sing the 1996 Spice Girls hit ‘Say You’ll Be There’, with the caption reading: “Warming up the vocals in Miami! More to come.”