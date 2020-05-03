German club holds drive-in rave to circumvent coronavirus restrictions

A nightclub in Germany held a ‘drive-in rave’ to circumvent restrictions on Friday night (May 1), which saw around 500 participants.

The event was hosted in the car park of Club Index in the town of Schüttorf, near Germany’s Dutch border, and was open to 250 cars with a maximum of two occupants each.

Netherlands DJ Devin Wild headlined the event, and uploaded footage of his set to social media, which you can view below.

Played at the Autodisco party of Club Index yesterday, such a fun experience! 🤣 HIT YOUR HORN 📣📣📣 pic.twitter.com/6pf7kT2Dt4 — Devin Wild (@DevinWildmusic) May 1, 2020

More ‘Autodiscos’ are planned, including a family-friendly event to be announced in the future.

It’s not the only place where drive-in musical performances are being introduced in an effort to circumvent worldwide social distancing restrictions.

Earlier this week in Denmark, musician Mads Langer played a sold-out gig to 500 people in cars on the outskirts of Aarhus.

Announced with six days’ notice, the gig sold out almost instantly, and saw audio from the show being transmitted to the cars via FM radio. The following day the site was repurposed as a drive in cinema to screen Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker.

“I’ve played many concerts in my life, but this is really a first,” Langer said from the stage, according to a report by Forbes. At one point he also invited a fan to dance with him onstage.

It comes shortly after Spain announced plans to phase in live music events in May as part of their lockdown exit plan.

In the UK, meanwhile, a number of UK venue owners have been voicing concerns about when and how they will be able to re-open.