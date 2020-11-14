German court rules that techno is music, meaning clubs receive tax break

A German court has ruled that techno is in fact a genre of music, meaning clubs will receive a tax break on ticket sales.

Nightclubs in Germany have, until now, paid 19% VAT on ticket sales whereas traditional music venues only seven per cent.

The decision, made at Germany’s financial high court on October 29, means clubs will enjoy a lower tax rate going forwards.

The court ruled: “DJs do not simply play sound carriers (composed by others), but they perform their own pieces of music using instruments in the broadest sense, to create sound sequences with their own character.”

Earlier this week (November 11), The Music Venue Trust launched a new campaign to save 30 UK venues still in danger of being lost forever in the wake of coronavirus restrictions.

MVT’s new #SaveThe30 ‘Traffic Light’ campaign will highlight the venues considered safe, at risk or in imminent danger between now and March 31. Venues in ‘critical’ red status include The Lexington in London, Brixton Windmill, The Venue in Derby, The Railway Inn in Winchester, The Gellions in Inverness and The Lantern in Halifax.

“If we don’t act to save them right now, we do expect a large number of them to be permanently closed – it’s as simple as that,” Music Venue Trust CEO Mark Davyd told NME. “This is the final option. Unless a significant movement is made in the next four weeks, we should expect them to start closing in the middle of December.”

He continued: “Without the public and artists getting behind the #SaveOurVenues campaign, 500 venues would already have closed since March. The fact that we’re now looking at over 400 being safe is a remarkable achievement. If everyone comes back with the same support, we could genuinely save these 30 venues.”

See the full list here with links to support each venue through Crowdfunding or other initiatives here, and find details of how to write to your local councillor and ask for their support here.