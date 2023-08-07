German trance producer Stevie B-Zet dies, aged 62

It has been announced that German trance producer Stevie B-Zet has died. He was aged 62.

The producer – whose real name is Steffen Britzke – was born in Frankfurt, and is considered as one of the artists who helped pioneer the sound of trance music in the early ’90s.

His death was announced on Facebook last week by Ralf Hildenbeutel, who was a close friend and frequent collaborator.

“Farewell Steffen, I have no real words and it’s still a shock that Steffen, our Stevie B-Zet, has passed away,” he wrote. “When we met I was 17, we’ve done and experienced so much together. We played in the same band when I was still in school, [then] the incredible Eye Q years, the Schallbau era and lots of film scores together… My thoughts to his beloved ones.”

Farewell SteffenI have no real words and it’s still a shock that Steffen, our Stevie B-Zet, has passed away last… Posted by Ralf Hildenbeutel on Wednesday, August 2, 2023

As highlighted by MixMag, B-Zet not only helped to pioneer the sound of trance music in the 1990s, he also spent a large portion of his career working closely with Sven Väth – including forming the project Astral Pilot together.

Väth also took to social media to pay tribute to the musician, describing him as both “an exceptionally talented musician” and “a wonderful person whose sensitive nature and dedication to music touched us all”.

“With deepest sorrow, today I remember our beloved friend and music partner, Steffen Britzke, known under the artist name Steve B-Zet,” he began. “Countless hours we spent in the studio, laughing, dreaming, and making music. Steffen had the gift of immersing himself in the music and shaping it with his unique intuition and passion… [I] also cherish the wonderful hours we spent under the magical moonlight in Ibiza, enjoying the Balearic sound and strengthening our friendship.”

“Dear Steffen, you will leave a void in our hearts that no one can fill. But our

shared memories and unforgettable moments will accompany us forever. Your music will continue to resonate in our souls and connect us with your spirit,” he added. “Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends… Thank you, Steffen, for all the beauty you brought into our lives. Rest in peace, dear friend.”

Musician Christian Smith also paid tribute to the late producer on X (formerly Twitter), describing him as one of the artists who innovated the genre, long before it became “saturated and commercialised”.

Find more tributes to the Stevie B-Zet below.

R.I.P Stevie B-Zet!!!! One of the trance innovators before the genre became saturated and commercialised. https://t.co/LeZEtmLq5h — CHRISTIAN SMITH (@CSmithLIVE) August 3, 2023

–

…musical accompaniment today…

– "When I See…" by B-Zet (1995) 🙏 RIP Stevie B-Zet 🙏 pic.twitter.com/145XKHUUby — LASSINGER = Winner of SOLO AI '23 AWARD (@larsnagler) August 7, 2023

R.I.P. Steffen Britzke, ambient/trance/techno producer Stevie B-Zet. https://t.co/z7DwaYCEQj — Bob Rusche – X-Rated (@bobrusche) August 7, 2023

The producer was most widely recognised for his single ‘Blue Illusion’, which was released in 1994. He also worked along Väth for the score of the 1996 thriller film Der Kalte Finger.