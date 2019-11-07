"We’ll have that place rocking easy"

Gerry Cinnamon has shared details of a new album and a homecoming show at Hampden Park.

The Scottish singer-songwriter has confirmed he’ll play the Glasgow stadium show on July 18, 2020 and has also announced his new album, ‘The Bonny’.

The follow-up to his Top 20 2017 debut, ‘Erratic Cinematic’, will hit shelves on April 10, 2020 – a few months before his mammoth gig at Scotland’s national stadium.

Cinnamon said of the news: “Hampden Park in the sunshine. New album under my belt. We’ll have that place rocking easy.”

The musician will follow in the footsteps of The Rolling Stones, Coldplay, Oasis and The Stone Roses in playing the stadium.

Last month Cinnamon released a new single called ‘Sun Queen’ as part of a double A-side.

He is currently touring the UK – see 2019 dates below.

NOVEMBER

7 – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

8 – Leeds First Direct Arena,

9 – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

11 – O2 Academy Bournemouth

12 – University of East Anglia Union

14 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

15 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

16 – Newcastle Utilita Arena

23 – Aberdeen, P&J Live

DECEMBER

20 – Glasgow SSE Hydro

21 – Glasgow SSE Hydro

In other news, Cinnamon is to join Liam Gallagher as a special guest at several shows on the latter’s forthcoming tour of Australia.

The ‘Belter’ singer will join the Oasis icon at Brisbane’s Fortitude Musical Hall on Friday December 6, before continuing at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Monday December 9. A final performance with Gallagher will take place at Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena on Wednesday December 11.