Gerry Cinnamon announces new live album, confirms work on next record

Gerry Cinnamon has announced a new live album, recorded at his sold-out homecoming shows in Glasgow’s Hampden Park Stadium. Check out a teaser below

‘The Live Album: Live At Hampden Park’ is due to be released on July 14, and shows the Scottish singer-songwriter wrapping up his summer 2022 tour with two sold-out performances in his hometown.

Available in a double LP and CD format, the footage is comprised of his two back-to-back shows at Scotland’s national football stadium on July 16 and 17 — where he made history as the first independent act and the first Scot to sell out multiple nights at the venue. Pre-order the album here and find the full tracklist below.

Advertisement

As well as playing live renditions of hits including ‘Where We’re Going’, ‘Ghost’ and ‘Belter’, the show also saw Cinnamon tease fans with new music, as he performed the previously unreleased track ‘Sacred’ — a tribute to Scottish actor and his hero Billy Connelly.

Fan favourites including ‘Discoland’ and ‘Kampfire Vampire’ are also featured on the live release. Check out footage from the latter below.

“Bout time I put out a live album. The tunes aren’t complete until they’re sung live [and the] crowd are part of the band,” Cinnamon said of the forthcoming release. “Been meaning to do it for years but been caught up in a wee whirlwind. Had to be done for Hampden.”

The tour spanned throughout 2022 and included sold-out shows in Birmingham, Manchester, London, Dublin and Cork. It also led to the independent artist performing the second biggest show ever held in Swansea, and gave him the record as the first act to sell out three headline shows at the Belsonic, Belfast.

The tracklist for ‘The Live Album: Live At Hampden Park’ is:

Side A:

‘Lullaby’

‘Sometimes’

‘What Have You Done’

‘Ghost’

‘Fortune Favours The Bold’

Advertisement

Side B:

‘Sun Queen’

‘Fickle McSelfish’

‘Dark Days’

‘Roll the Credits’

‘Belter’

Side C:

‘Sacred’

‘War Song Soldier’

‘The Bonny’

‘Mayhem’

Side D:

‘Discoland’/’Wonderful Days’/’I Wanna Be A Hippy’ (Medley)

‘I Wish I Was in Glasgow’

‘Where We’re Going’

‘Kampfire Vampire’

‘Canter’

As well as celebrating the forthcoming live album, Cinnamon also confirmed that he has his third album currently in the works. Set for release later this year, the release will follow his self-released debut ‘Erratic Cinematic’ [2017] and his chart-topping second album, ‘The Bonny’ [2020].

Back in 2021, Cinnamon appeared at the Reading & Leeds festivals. In a four-star review of his Reading show, NME celebrated the singer-songwriter for his ability to capture the crowd’s attention, writing: “After 18 months of madness it’s what this crowd of eager kids, ready to get going with whatever comes their way, needs. Gerry Cinnamon’s charm is impossible to resist.”