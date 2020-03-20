Gerry Cinnamon announces release date for new album ‘The Bonny’

Gerry Cinnamon has announced the release date for his upcoming new album, ‘The Bonny’.

Despite the potential lack of shops to sell physical music at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic the Scottish singer-songwriter is determined to give people the new album next month.

“It’s probably not smart to release during a lockdown when the shops are closed and everyone’s isolating but no chance I’m letting folk down,” he said in a statement. “Never gave a fuck about numbers anyway not gny start now.”

Due to arrive April 17, he also revealed that he’s spending his ‘social distancing’ time signing copies of ‘The Bonny’, many of which will be sent to randomly selected fans who have pre-ordered the album.

Last month, Cinnamon unveiled the artwork and a new single from the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Erratic Cinematic’. The anthemic track, ‘Where We’re Going’, follows the title track, ‘Dark Days’, ‘Sun Queen’ and ‘Canter’.

‘The Bonny’ is available to pre-order on both digital and physical formats. The CD and cassette formats both feature an alternate album cover, while four collectible vinyl editions will be available: standard black vinyl; a flame-esque red and orange vinyl available exclusively from Cinnamon’s official website; orange vinyl; and red vinyl that will be sold via select independent stores.

Besides sharing the release date for his new album, Cinnamon also announced that some dates on his upcoming summer tour have been delayed because of these challenging times. However, the shows have already been rescheduled for August and September.

The new dates are as follows:

Aug 15 – Newcastle, This Is Tomorrow

Aug 16 – Cardiff, Cardiff Castle

Aug 28 – Brighton, Brighton Centre

Sept 25 – Manchester, Manchester Arena

Sept 24 – Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

Sept 26 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

Sept 29 – London, Alexandra Palace

Meanwhile, Cinnamon has spoken of how his friendship with Liam Gallagher has helped him come to terms with the pressures of his rapid rise to fame.

Last year, he joined Gallagher on tour – and he shared some sage advice with him on how to deal with success.

“I can’t talk to my pals,” Cinnamon told Q. “I get, ‘Cry me a river, while I get up at five in the morning and travel to the arse end of nowhere putting scaffolding up in the pishin’ rain’. I know, I’ve worked on sites all my life. Liam knows the kind of situation I’m in. Even thinking about it, I’m getting emotional. He’s told me stories, a top boy, funny as fuck.”