Gerry Cinnamon announces 2019 UK and Ireland arena tour

Huge.

Gerry Cinnamon has announced details of his biggest UK and Ireland tour to date, and it sees him tackling arenas for the first time ever.

The Scottish singer will head out on the road in November, with The Coral providing support at a handful of shows.

Tickets go on sale from 9am this Friday (June 21) and you can see all the upcoming UK and Ireland dates below.

NOVEMBER

1 – SSE Arena, Belfast

2 – 3Arena, Dublin

5 – DeMontfort Hall, Leicester

7 – MSG Arena, Liverpool

8 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

9 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

11 – O2 Academy, Bournemouth

12 – UEA, Norwich

15 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

16 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

The tour follows a huge summer for the rising star, with dates scheduled at festivals including Glasgow’s TRNSMT. Speaking to NME earlier this year, TRNSMT boss Geoff Ellis likened Cinnamon’s rise to that of Oasis.

“Gerry Cinnamon is huge, I’ve not seen a phenomenon like Gerry since Oasis, in terms of his rapid ascendency,” Ellis told NME.

