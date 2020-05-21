Gerry Cinnamon confirms full list of rescheduled tour dates for 2021

Gerry Cinnamon has confirmed the full list of his rescheduled tour dates for 2021, after coronavirus forced him to shelve a run of his biggest shows to date.

The Scottish singer-songwriter had already confirmed details of rescheduled dates at Glasgow’s Hampden Park and two Irish shows, but he has now revealed the new details for the remaining shows.

They include a stop off at Cardiff Castle and a string of arena shows in Brighton, Manchester, Sheffield and Birmingham. Check out the rescheduled shows in full below.

MAY 2021

Advertisement

29th – Newcastle, This Is Tomorrow (Headliner)

30th – Cardiff, Cardiff Castle (SOLD OUT)

JUNE 2021

1st – London, Alexandra Palace (SOLD OUT)

4th – Brighton, Brighton Centre (SOLD OUT)

5th – Manchester, Manchester Arena (SOLD OUT)

6th – Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena (SOLD OUT)

11th – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena (SOLD OUT)

18th – Cork, Irish Independent Park (SOLD OUT)

19th – Belfast, Belsonic (SOLD OUT)

20th – Dublin, Malahide Castle (SOLD OUT)

JULY 2021

17th – Glasgow, Hampden Park Stadium (SOLD OUT)

Gerry said of the new dates: “We tried for Autumn but the world’s still sorting itself out. Gutted but it pales in comparison to the shit other folk are going through. As long as everybody’s safe and well we’re winning regardless. Love you all, until next time. x “

It comes after his new album ‘The Bonny’ provided a much-needed boost to the physical music market.

‘The Bonny’ shot to the top of the UK Album Charts upon release last month, with 77% of its 28,945 sales made up of physical sales and digital downloads (via The Official Charts Company). The album is also the fastest-selling vinyl of the year with over 6,400 copies sold.

Advertisement

Reviewing ‘The Bonny‘, NME’s Damian Jones wrote: “The outstanding ‘Where We’re Going’ reminds us of better times. A perfect partner to ‘Erratic Cinema’s ‘Sometimes’, this fist punching festival anthem in waiting is easily the best song on the album and the track that’ll constantly be on repeat on lockdown playlists.

“Elsewhere, the menacing Spaghetti Western infused ‘Mayhem’, shows how far the Glaswegian’s songwriting skills have come. Opening with a lo-fi mariachi strum, the track bursts into a thumping widescreen banger.”