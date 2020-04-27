Gerry Cinnamon helps boost physical music sales with new album ‘The Bonny’

Gerry Cinnamon‘s new album ‘The Bonny’ has provided a much-needed boost to the physical music market in the UK over the past week.

The Scottish singer/songwriter released his second album, the follow-up to his 2017 breakthrough debut record ‘Erratic Cinematic’, on April 17.

The coronavirus-enforced lockdown has had a significant effect on the physical music market, with physical sales accounting for just 10.6% of all album sales in the week leading up to April 17. Before the lockdown was imposed, physical sales accounted for 19.4% of overall album sales (in the week ending March 20).

‘The Bonny’ shot to the top of the UK Album Charts on Friday (April 24), with 77% of its 28,945 sales made up of physical sales and digital downloads (via The Official Charts Company). The album is also the fastest-selling vinyl of the year with over 6,400 copies sold.

Cinnamon’s strong first-week return with ‘The Bonny’ has helped ensure that physical sales accounted for 13.4% of the albums market (for the week ending April 23), an increase of 2.8% on the previous week — halting a number of consecutive week-by-week falls in physical sales.

According to Music Week, physical artist album sales were also up last week: 31.7% week-on-week, with 197,949 units sold.

Cinnamon accompanied the release of ‘The Bonny’ earlier this month with an in-depth track-by-track guide to each of the songs on his new record.