As you were.

Gerry Cinnamon is to join Liam Gallagher as a special guest at several shows on the latter’s forthcoming tour of Australia.

The ‘Belter’ singer will join the Oasis icon at Brisbane’s Fortitude Musical Hall on Friday December 6, before continuing at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Monday December 9. A final performance with LG will take place at Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena on Wednesday December 11.

Tickets will go on sale this Thursday (September 5) at 9AM local time.

Posting on Twitter after the announcement, Liam wrote: “Looking forward to ripping a few lids of a few tinnies down under with the mighty GC not her r Gerry parkas n caps in the area yours truly the most important human being on wait for it.”

Cinnamon’s latest slot with Gallagher comes after he supported Liam at Cork’s Irish Independent Park. Gallagher later hailed him for doing “supernatural things”.

“It was great to finally meet the GC not her R Gerry top top man doing supernatural things x,” wrote LG.

Last week, Liam reflected on the 10th anniversary of Oasis‘ explosive break-up.

The Manchester icons broke up in 2009 only minutes before they were due on stage at Paris’ Rock en Seine Festival. An explosive backstage row at the event saw Liam breaking Noel’s guitar, before the older Gallagher sibling decided to immediately leave the festival and the band itself.

When quizzed about whether he was aware of the anniversary in a new interview with Radio X’s Chris Moyles, Liam replied: “I know. Shame on him [Noel]. I wonder where he is in the world. I bet he’s hiding in a cupboard somewhere in a really dark room.”

Liam will also release his second solo album ‘Why Me? Why Not’ on September 20.