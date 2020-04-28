Gerry Cinnamon reschedules massive Scotland and Ireland shows for 2021

Gerry Cinnamon has announced he’ll reschedule some of his biggest shows to date due to the coronavirus.

The Scottish singer-songwriter, who was originally set to play the biggest show of his career at Glasgow’s Hampden Park this summer, will now play the date on July 17 2021.

Similar sized dates at Cork’s Irish Independent Park and Belfast’s Belsonic festival will now take place on June 18 and 19 2021. A third show at Dublin’s Malahide Castle is also set for June 20th of the same year.

All tickets remain valid for the new dates.

Rescheduled dates for NI/IRE and Hampden.

Until next time. Stay safe. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pkULQVXkYk — GERRY CINNAMON (@GerryCinnamon) April 28, 2020

News of Gerry’s rescheduled dates come after his new album ‘The Bonny’ provided a much-needed boost to the physical music market.

‘The Bonny’ shot to the top of the UK Album Charts on Friday (April 24), with 77% of its 28,945 sales made up of physical sales and digital downloads (via The Official Charts Company). The album is also the fastest-selling vinyl of the year with over 6,400 copies sold.

Reviewing ‘The Bonny‘, NME’s Damian Jones wrote: “The outstanding ‘Where We’re Going’ reminds us of better times. A perfect partner to ‘Erratic Cinema’s ‘Sometimes’, this fist punching festival anthem in waiting is easily the best song on the album and the track that’ll constantly be on repeat on lockdown playlists.

“Elsewhere, the menacing Spaghetti Western infused ‘Mayhem’, shows how far the Glaswegian’s songwriting skills have come. Opening with a lo-fi mariachi strum, the track bursts into a thumping widescreen banger.”