Gerry Cinnamon teases new single ‘Sun Queen’

The track will form part of a double A-side release

Gerry Cinnamon is teasing a new single, which is set to be released this Friday (October 11) as part of a double A-side.

The track, which you can hear a snippet of below, will accompany the song ‘Canter’. It will be released digitally and on an orange 10 inch double vinyl.

Last month, it was confirmed The ‘Belter’ singer will be joining Liam Gallagher on his forthcoming tour of Australia.

Cinnamon’s latest slot with Gallagher comes after he supported Liam at Cork’s Irish Independent Park. Gallagher later hailed him for doing “supernatural things”.

“It was great to finally meet the GC not her R Gerry top top man doing supernatural things x,” wrote Gallagher.

Meanwhile, Cinnamon’s ‘Belter’ was recently reworked by Manchester United fans to celebrate their latest signing, Harry Maguire.

While out in Cape Verde, a group of supporters took Cinnamon’s song and turned it into a dedication to the former Leicester defender with the fans changing the lyrics to: “Harry Maguire / Different from the rest/ Big slab head from Sheffield, he’s come to join the best / He is the answer / United’s Number five at the back / He’ll leave no striker alive / Harry Maguire.“

Cinnamon recently announced details of his biggest UK and Ireland tour to date, which sees him tackle arenas for the first time.

The Scottish singer will head out on the road in November with The Coral providing support at a handful of shows.

The tour dates are as follows:

NOVEMBER

1 – SSE Arena, Belfast

2 – 3Arena, Dublin

5 – DeMontfort Hall, Leicester

7 – MSG Arena, Liverpool

8 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

9 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

11 – O2 Academy, Bournemouth

12 – UEA, Norwich

15 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

16 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle