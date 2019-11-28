Gerry Cinnamon has announced a new UK and Ireland tour for 2020 after dates for his 2019 shows sold out.
The Scottish singer-songwriter, who is currently wrapping up a busy year performing across the globe, will begin a fresh tour that begins at Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena on May 29, 2020 (see full dates below) and includes shows at London’s Alexandra Palace and the Manchester Arena.
Cinnamon is gearing up to play his final shows of this year, including a handful in Australia with Liam Gallagher and a gig at The SSE Hydro in Glasgow for his current tour’s closing date on December 21.
The news follows details of a huge homecoming show at the Glasgow’s Hampden Park stadium next July in support of his recently announced album ‘The Bonny’.
Gerry Cinnamon’s 2020 UK and Ireland tour dates:
MAY
29 – Birmingham, Resorts World Aren
30 – Cardiff, Castle
31 – Brighton, Centre
JUNE
2 – Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena
4 – London, Alexandra Palace
6 – Manchester, Arena
19 – Cork, Irish Independent Park
20 – Belfast, Belsonic
21 – Dublin, Malahide Castle
The ‘Sun Queen’ singer is set to follow-up his Top 20 2017 debut, ‘Erratic Cinematic’, with ‘The Bonny’ on April 10, 2020.