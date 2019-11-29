Gerry Cinnamon unveils new track ‘The Bonny’

Gerry Cinnamon has unveiled ‘The Bonny’, the title track from his upcoming second album.

The Scottish troubadour gets contemplative on the new effort, which sees him bolstered by a harmonica as he sings about the power of pursuing your dreams.

“Believe and build your bonny Gonny never know unless you try One life is a short time and no-one knows where you go when you die,” Cinnamon sings on the track.

The new release comes hours after Cinnamon announced his first ever UK arena tour for next year.

It begins at Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena on May 29, 2020 and includes shows at London’s Alexandra Palace and the Manchester Arena.

The news follows details of a huge homecoming show at the Glasgow’s Hampden Park stadium next July. He’ll follow in the footsteps of The Rolling Stones, Coldplay, Oasis and The Stone Roses in playing the stadium.

Last month Cinnamon released a new single called ‘Sun Queen’ as part of a double A-side.

Reviewing Cinnamon’s incendiary set at Glastonbury last summer, NME wrote: “Cinnamon makes music for mates, essentially. And everyone here is in a group of mates who’ve shared his music among them.

“It’s a word-of-mouth sensation, the kind of analogue oddity you don’t expect in the digital age, but is so much bigger and stronger than Twitterati leaping on the latest trend.”