Trending:

News Music News

Gerry Cinnamon unveils new track ‘The Bonny’

It's a belter...

Nick Reilly
Gerry
Gerry Cinnamon (Getty)

Gerry Cinnamon has unveiled ‘The Bonny’, the title track from his upcoming second album.

The Scottish troubadour gets contemplative on the new effort, which sees him bolstered by a harmonica as he sings about the power of pursuing your dreams.

“Believe and build your bonny Gonny never know unless you try One life is a short time and no-one knows where you go when you die,” Cinnamon sings on the track.

Advertisement

You can check out the new track below.

The new release comes hours after Cinnamon announced his first ever UK arena tour for next year.

Advertisement

It begins at Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena on May 29, 2020 and includes shows at London’s Alexandra Palace and the Manchester Arena.

The news follows details of a huge homecoming show at the Glasgow’s Hampden Park stadium next July. He’ll follow in the footsteps of The Rolling Stones, Coldplay, Oasis and The Stone Roses in playing the stadium.

Last month Cinnamon released a new single called ‘Sun Queen’ as part of a double A-side.

Advertisement

Reviewing Cinnamon’s incendiary set at Glastonbury last summer, NME wrote: “Cinnamon makes music for mates, essentially. And everyone here is in a group of mates who’ve shared his music among them.

“It’s a word-of-mouth sensation, the kind of analogue oddity you don’t expect in the digital age, but is so much bigger and stronger than Twitterati leaping on the latest trend.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Features

“We’re more traditional siblings than people imagine”: Tegan and Sara on their revealing new memoir ‘High School’

Dhruva Balram -
The Quin twins on their new memoir and accompanying album, 'Hey, I'm Just Like You'
Read more
Music News

Stormzy announces huge ‘Heavy is the Head’ world tour for 2020

Elizabeth Aubrey -
Stormzy will be touring the world in 2020
Read more
Features

Courteeners’ Liam Fray: “It’s a miracle this album got made”

Andrew Trendell -
"I hate the idea of ‘indie’ or ‘rock’. Fuck that, I’m a songwriter."
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.