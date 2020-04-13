Gerry Cinnamon has unveiled a stripped-back new single from his upcoming album release this week. You can listen to ‘Head In The Clouds’ below.

The song, the sixth taken from ‘The Bonny’, which is released this Friday (April 17), sees Cinnamon tackling issues of insomnia.

Speaking about the track, Cinnamon said: “Head In The Clouds kinda documents my nightly battles with insomnia where every few weeks everything goes tits up, as it would for most folk if they didn’t sleep for three days. But there is also a loose narrative of a kinda love story.

“It starts off with a bleak outlook on life ‘more late nights of the same old shite than you care to remember’ but then there’s a shift: ‘but something’s appearing, its blurring your vision, and its cutting a shape like a hot razor blade with a deadly precision’. You don’t really find out what the change is until the end, when you realise the character in the song is just loved up and trying to run away from it: ‘I don’t know if you’re really in love but I have my suspicions’.

You can listen to the new song here:

Cinnamon went on to say that he was determined to go ahead with the release despite the ongoing disruption caused by the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

He continued: “It’s probably not smart to release during a lockdown when the shops are closed and everyone’s isolating but no chance I’m letting folk down. Never gave a fuck about numbers anyway not [going to] start now.”

The album’s track list is below:

‘The Bonny’ Tracklist

Canter

War Song Soldier

Where We’re Going

Head In The Clouds

Dark Days

The Bonny

Sun Queen

Outsiders

Roll The Credits

Mayhem

Six String Gun

Every Man’s Truth

Cinnamon was also forced to postpone his tour dates until August and September following the coronavirus outbreak. It comes as gigs and tours around the world continue to face ongoing disruption from the pandemic.

Speaking about the postponement, Cinnamon said: “Anyone that knows me knows all I care about is folk having a class night and getting home safe,” says Gerry, “so it’s a no brainer to move some of the earlier dates. Not ideal, but pales in comparison to the shit other folk are going through.”

All tickets remain valid for the rescheduled dates. Fans are advised to contact ticket providers with any queries.

The new tour dates are listed below:

JUNE

19 – Cork, Irish Independent Park

20 – Belfast, Belsonic

21 – Dublin, Malahide Castle

JULY

18 – Glasgow, Hampden Park Stadium

AUGUST

15 – Newcastle, This Is Tomorrow

16 – Cardiff, Castle

28 – Brighton, Centre

29 – Reading Festival

30 – Leeds Festival

SEPTEMBER

24 – Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

25 – Manchester, Arena

26 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

29 – London, Alexandra Palace