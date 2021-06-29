Check out Gerry Cinnamon’s rescheduled UK and Ireland tour dates

Gerry Cinnamon has announced the rescheduled dates for his postponed UK and Ireland tour – check them out below.

The Scottish singer-songwriter first pushed back a planned run of headline shows in May 2020, confirming at the time that he would head back out on the road in May and June this year.

However, Cinnamon was forced to shelve the concerts back in April – citing the “restrictions and continuing uncertainty” surrounding live music amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Instagram yesterday (June 28), the artist confirmed he’d be returning to fulfill his touring commitments in September following his scheduled appearances at Reading & Leeds in August.

“Alright everybody. Been AWOL for a fair while dealing with stuff but coming out the other side and it looks like we’re getting let out to play again so we’ve now got rescheduled tour dates,” Cinnamon captioned his revised tour poster (see above).

“Had to wait to see what the craic is for every individual country so took a while.

Appreciate the patience.”

Tickets purchased for the cancelled dates will remain valid. The singer also announced a ticketholder giveaway, giving fans the chance to win signed albums, bar tabs and official merchandise (winners will be selected at random and notified on July 16).

Any remaining tickets are available from here.

Cinnamon is also set to headline Newcastle’s This Is Tomorrow 2021 in September, alongside Sam Fender and Dermot Kennedy.

Gerry Cinnamon released his second studio album, ‘The Bonny’, in April 2020. In a four-star review, NME said that the collection “sees the boy firing on all cylinders”, adding: “There’s more than enough on here to help us dream of better times ahead.”