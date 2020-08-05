Get £10 off Fightback Lager and help save UK music venues

NME readers can exclusively get £10 off a pack of Fightback Lager – with money raised going to help save UK music venues. See below for details.

Fightback was started back in 2017 to aid the battle for the survival for grassroots music venues. Now, in support of the Music Venue Trust and the #SaveOurVenues campaign, a bottled range of lager, cider and IPA are available to order from home to raise money while live music remains on hold due to COVID-19.

“In the decade to 2018, 35% of music venues closed by noise complaints, gentrification and soaring rents,” Fightback Creative director Gary Prosser told NME. “Grassroots Venues are the first step for artists that define UK music, and without them there’s nowhere for talent to be recognised and established.

“We wanted to find a way for fans to have a stake in stopping venue closures. Every venue has a bar, so it was a logical step to create a beer that made a donation to Music Venue Trust from every pint sold. The best way to make that happen was to do it ourselves.”

He continued: “Lockdown has hit live music venues harder than almost everyone. Music Venue Trust have led the way with the save our venues campaign and raising awareness and securing government support for the sector in the short term.

“The campaign has also showed how much the audience value their venues, and the spirit of unity across the live music community. Looking forward to when live music returns, we want Fightback to be at the centre of a positive change where everywhere fans gather to be an opportunity to support the venues that nurture talent.”

Prosser added: “While so many venues remain closed, and none of us can go to gigs for a while, we’re launching Fightback Lager, IPA, Cider and Berries so fans can show solidarity at home.”

Mark Davyd, CEO Music Venue Trust, said: “Fightback is the only beer brand which donates to Music Venue Trust from every pint, bottle and can sold. With the help of all our friends and supporters we can amplify the message that This Beer Saves Music Venues. Every bottle will make a positive difference to our #saveourvenues campaign.”

Last month, more than 1,500 artists and industry figures came together to call on the government to stop “catastrophic damage” to live music amid the COVID-19 pandemic in the launch of the #LetTheMusicPlay campaign. After months of campaigning from fans and the world of music, the UK government revealed plans for an unprecedented cash injection of £1.57 billion to help the arts, culture and heritage industries survive the impact of closures brought on by coronavirus – providing music venues, independent cinemas, museums, galleries, theatres and heritage sites with emergency grants and loans.

This week, figures from the music industry added more volume to the #LetTheMusicPlay campaign to demand that the government share arts funding to protect the future live crew, musicians and the individuals working behind the scenes.

Visit here to donate to the Save Our Venues campaign, where artists are also encouraged to sign up to play online fundraising gigs.