Get immersed in Foals’ new animated video for ‘Into The Surf’

The cinematic clip comes ahead of next week's release of 'Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 2'

Foals have shared a cinematic new video for recent single ‘Into The Surf’.

It comes ahead of the band releasing the second part of their ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost’ double album next week (October 18).

The new video follows the band’s recent clip for ‘The Runner’, in which Yannis Philippakis gets chased by his doppelgänger.

The ‘Into The Surf’ clip is a much calmer affair, with the sparse, animated video echoing the glacial qualities of the song. Watch it below.

The new video is directed by Steve Warne, whose previous animation has featured in films by Wes Anderson and Tim Burton.

“The world of the song is so distinctive it seemed right to try and reflect it fairly closely with a mix of shimmering, expansive visuals with a human intimacy,” said Warne. “The visual motifs were linked closely to the lyrics.

“By mixing traditional stop-motion with live action and digital animation techniques the idea was to aim for something that felt just about tangible but almost out of reach, echoing the themes of the song in a heightened dreamlike way. A little bit of reality with a dose of mystery.”

The imminent ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 2’ follows the first instalment of the band’s pair of new albums, released back in March, and Philippakis has described it as a “heavier” beast.

Speaking to NME earlier this year, the frontman said: “It’s heavier. The guitars are at the front [and] there’s more guitars.

“There’s a 10-minute awesome space jam – like a Stanley Kubrick prog epic – and then there’s just some big riffs all over the record. It’s quite different from the first part, which we felt was more dance-y and more new wave.”

Foals were nominated for this year’s Hyundai Mercury Prize for ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part One’, but lost out to victor Dave, who picked up the Prize for debut album ‘Psychodrama’.

Foals spoke to us on the red carpet at the event, where Yannis told us of his “run-in with a knife” which meant the band were joined by Felix White, formerly of The Maccabees, for their performance of ‘On The Luna’ on the night.