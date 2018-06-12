The ‘Get Out’ soundtrack is getting a special release on vinyl

The score to Jordan Peele's Oscar-winning film will be released on a deluxe double-LP on Friday (June 15)

The soundtrack to the acclaimed film Get Out is being released on vinyl later this week.

Jordan Peele’s Academy Award-winning horror film was released last year, and starred Daniel Kaluuya and Allison Williams in the lead roles. Peele picked up the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay at this year’s ceremony back in March, while Kaluuya was nominated for Best Actor for his work on the film.

Read more: Get Out almost had a completely different ending

The soundtrack to Get Out will be released on vinyl later this week, with Waxwork Records behind the new release. Michael Abels’ score will be featured on the 180 gram “Garden Party” green marbled vinyl, which will be presented in a deluxe double-LP format.

Also included in the package are exclusive liner notes from Peele, who has penned an essay which recalls his experience of working with Abels to write the score for Get Out.

“I had some ideas,” the director writes at one point. “I envisioned distinctly black voices harmonically creating an unnatural sound. The absence of hope. The void of the voiceless. A disembodied Negro spiritual. The Sunken Place.”

The release comes with brand new artwork by Leslie Herman, which you can see above. The vinyl will be released on June 15 – you can find out more information here.

While Peele hasn’t ruled out making a direct sequel to Get Out at some point in the future, the director has already announced his next work: Us, which will star Lupita Nyong’o.