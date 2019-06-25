Get ready, Glastonbury: Check out The Cure’s latest, sprawling festival headline sets

A goth masterclass

As Glastonbury 2019 grows ever closer, The Cure‘s summer tour of festivals continued over the weekend with shows at Southside and Hurricane in Europe. Check out footage and setlists below.

This Sunday, Robert Smith and co will headline the Pyramid Stage as they perform the closing set of Glasto 2019. Known for their epic and sprawling sets, anticipation is high around what the band will play – especially as they have been scheduled for a two-hour performance.

To get a taster of what to expect, the majority of their performance from the weekend’s Southside Festival in Germany on June 21 was broadcast on TV. Check it out below.

Two days later, the band played another mammoth set at Hurricane Festival. In total, 29 tracks from across their discography were performed – including a hit-packed encore loaded with classics and fan favourites such as ‘Lullaby’, ‘Friday I’m In Love’, ‘Close To Me’, Why Can’t I Be You’ and ‘Boys Don’t Cry’.

The Cure’s Hurricane setlist was:

Shake Dog Shake

From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea

Pictures of You

High

Just One Kiss

Lovesong

Last Dance

A Night Like This

Just Like Heaven

Burn

Fascination Street

Never Enough

Wendy Time

Push

In Between Days

Play for Today

A Forest

Primary

Want

39

One Hundred Years

Encore:

Lullaby

The Caterpillar

The Walk

Doing the Unstuck

Friday I’m in Love

Close to Me

Why Can’t I Be You?

Boys Don’t Cry

The band’s last major UK appearance was at London’s Hyde Park last summer. Reviewing the show, NME described it as “an evening of pure perfection”.

“Come rain, come shine, come night, come day, The Cure never falter,” wrote NME. “The heavens smiled down on Hyde Park today, but with a setlist like that Robert Smith and co were only ever going to make for the ultimate festival band.

“With Smith’s voice as strong and pure as it has ever been over the last four decades and the band clearly revelling in the joy of just playing, you sense that you’re witnessing that rare feat of a band perhaps entering their prime rather than their twilight years.”

Footage of the show makes up Anniversary 1978-2018 Live in Hyde Park London, a new film by longtime collaborator Tim Pope that was shot in 4K and will be screened in cinemas across the world on 11 July, with tickets available here. Check out the trailer below.

The band are also gearing up to release their long-awaited new album. The iconic Crawley group, whose last LP ‘4:13 Dream’ arrived in 2008, have been back in the studio working on their as-yet-untitled 14th record. Frontman Robert Smith previously described the new material as “so dark” and “incredibly intense”.

“I personally think it will be the last Cure record,” said keyboardist Roger O’Donnell. “I know it’s been said a million times before, but at this stage in our lives…”