Tim Burgess, Self Esteem and The Murder Capital lead 2021 line-up of new Sheffield festival Get Together

Tim Burgess, Self Esteem and The Murder Capital are among the leading names on the first-ever line-up of the new Sheffield festival Get Together.

Set to take place from May 1-2, 2021 at the Sheffield University Students’ Union, the organisers of Get Together say they are “looking forward to a time when music fans are once again able to share the joy of being in the same space and sharing the excitement of live music”.

As well as an array of independent street food stalls and access to the Students’ Union’s annual beer and cider festival, Get Together will also provide a full bill of music, with The Murder Capital and Self Esteem headlining on May 1 and 2 respectively.

May 1 will also see performances from the likes of Working Men’s Club, TV Priest and Walt Disco alongside the aforementioned Burgess. The following day will welcome sets from The Orielles, Ibibio Sound Machine and Billy Nomates.

More acts are set to be announced in due course.

Tickets for Get Together festival go on sale this Friday (October 2) at 10AM, and you’ll be able to find them here.

The Murder Capital are also booked to play at Liverpool Sound City festival next year, with the organisers of that event announcing the band as part of their first wave of acts last week.