Geto Boys’ Bushwick Bill “fighting for his life” following reports of his death

Bushwick Bill’s son has confirmed that his father is still alive following reports of his death earlier today.

The rapper and founding member of Houston group Geto Boys was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in February. It was reported today (June 9) that he had passed away at the age of 52.

Bushwick Bill’s son has now shared a statement to confirm that the artist – real name Richard Shaw – is alive. “My dad IS NOT dead, he’s still alive and fighting for his life,” he wrote on Instagram.

“He needs your continued prayers and support. Certain people have been so quick to write him off as dead so they can capitalize off it, and it’s messed up because y’all really think these people care about him. There is no Geto Boys without Bushwick Bill.”

The statement went on to thank news outlets for updating their initial reports, while asking that his family are given “privacy until further notice”. See the full post above.

Last month, Bushwick Bill’s Geto Boys announced plans for a farewell tour, which was later shelved. Bushwick Bill was said to have been unhappy with the name ‘The Beginning of a Long Goodbye: The Final Farewell’ as it “made it seem like he was on his deathbed”.