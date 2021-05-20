GFRIEND confirm disbandment, address fans with handwritten letters

GFRIEND have confirmed disbandment through newly released handwritten letters, where they also expressed their gratitude towards fans.

On Wednesday (May 19), the all six members of the K-pop girl group released handwritten letters on the Weverse app (per Newsen), where they confirmed their forthcoming disbandment. The group had been rumoured to be breaking up after their label Source Music announced that the K-pop act had not renewed their contract with the agency.

In their letters, the GFRIEND members opened up about the impending disbandment – which is likely to take place on May 22, when their contract with Source Music expires – and also thanked their fandom (also known as BUDDY) for their unwavering support over the past six years.

Advertisement

“Although GFRIEND has officially ended, this is not the end for us,” wrote the group’s leader Sowon. “Even though I’m slightly worried about going on a path I haven’t been on before, I will work hard to move forward while thinking of BUDDY, who are always supporting me.”

On the other hand, Yerin recalled GFRIEND’s successful six-year career, descibing those moments as “unforgettable”, while Eunha called her time with the group “the happiest and most beautiful six years”.

Meanwhile, Yuju, SinB and Umji expressed their gratitude towards GFRIEND’s supporters, as well as their fellow members. In their letters, the group also hinted that they were going to stay active in the entertainment industry moving forward, although details are scarce at the moment.

GFRIEND made their debut through Source Music in 2015 with their first mini-album ‘Season Of Glass’. The following year, the group released their breakthrough hit song ‘Rough’ and topped the Gaon Digital Chart for the first time. Source Music later became a subsidiary of Big Hit Entertainment (now HYBE) after a high-profile acquisition.

Over the course of their six-year career, the girl group have dropped 10 mini-albums and three full-length records. Their most recent project was their third studio album ‘Walpurgis Night’, which was released in November 2020 and featured the single ‘Mago’.