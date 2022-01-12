Ex-GFRIEND’s Yuju unveils seductive teaser for solo debut single ‘Play’

Former GFRIEND vocalist Yuju has dropped the first teaser for the music video of her upcoming debut solo single ‘Play’.

In the enchanting new clip, the singer previews the new song’s choreography, as she performs both solo and with a team of back-up dancers against an illuminated backdrop that draws influence from traditional Korean architecture.

“You departed,” she sings in the teaser. ‘Play’ is the title track of Yuju’s first solo mini-album, the lead single of her mini-album ‘REC.’, both due out January 18 at 6pm KST.

‘REC.’ is set to feature five brand-new tracks from the singer, including ‘Play’, all of which have been co-written by Yuju herself. Additionally, the tracks ‘겨우, 겨울’, which features rapper Mad Clown, and ‘The Killa’ were also co-produced by Yuju.

The GFRIEND member was first announced to be making her highly-anticipated solo debut last week on January 3, notably marking her first solo debut since her debut with the group in 2015 and their eventual disbandment and departure from longtime agency Source Music early last year.

The forthcoming release of ‘REC.’ will also mark Yuju’s first-ever music release as an artist under the Kang Daniel-led agency KONNECT Entertainment, which she signed to in September 2021 after her group’s departure from longtime agency Source Music last year.

In a statement regarding her new record label, Yuju shared that she felt “secure” to be working with KONECT Entertainment, saying that it had “good energy and sincere respect”. She added: “I want to approach the public in a new way with an honest image and diverse music.”

Meanwhile, three of Yuju’s fellow bandmates – SinB, Eunha and Umji – have opted to reunite as a three-piece group called VIVIZ, under the newly launched Big Planet Made (BPM) Entertainment.