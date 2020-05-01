Ghetts and Swindle reunite on dramatic new track, ‘Microsoft Word’

Ghetts has released a new single today, ‘Microsoft Word’ – you can listen to the new track below.

The dramatic track sees Ghetts teaming up with Swindle – their first collaboration since Ghetts appeared on Swindles ‘Drill Work’, taken from ‘No More Normal’.

The release was accompanied by a minimalistic, black and white video – you can watch this below.

Earlier this month, Ghetts appeared on another track, ‘Black Ones’, with Che Lingo. The song will feature on Che’s upcoming debut album ‘The Worst Generation’, which is set for release in the autumn on Idris Elba’s label 7Wallace.

“’Black Ones’ is a day to day, cautionary tale of the hood for those who don’t want to be a part of it anymore having seen the destructive sides and want out now that they’re older and more wise,” Che explained about the track.

“Problem is, it always catches up with and follows you. This song is my telling the pressures of a life you’re trapped in rather than a lifestyle you think will give your freedom.”

Last month, Ghetts also appeared in UK rapper Nines new film, ‘Crop Circle 2’.

The 35-minute film, which was released straight to YouTube, showed off some new tracks including the previously unreleased ‘Flavours’. The film follows his 2018 album ‘Crop Circle’, also accompanied by a short film.

Directed by Nines and Charlie Di Placido, the sequel sees Nines playing a drug dealer. Although the film deals with some serious themes, ‘Crop Circle 2’ also includes a lot of humour, with cameos from comedians Yoms and Uncle Ed, in addition to Kojey Radical, Zeze Mills, Lippy and more.