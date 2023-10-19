Ghetts announces 2024 UK shows for ‘On Purpose With Purpose’ tour

Ghetts has announced a 2024 UK ‘On Purpose, With Purpose‘ tour in support of his fourth album of the same name. Find ticket details below.

The tour will see the grime star make his way through the UK in March next year. Kicking off on March 22 at the O2 Institute in Birmingham, Ghetts will then make his way to Manchester March 24 to play the New Century. From there, he will then play a two-night run at London’s HERE at Outernet (26 – 27).

Ticket pre-sale will be available for fans who pre-order his LP, which is set for release in January 2024. Pre-sale codes and instructions will be emailed to eligible fans from 5pm BST on Tuesday, October 24. The actual pre-sale will commence on Wednesday, October 25 at 9am BST.

Advertisement

General ticket sale will take place on Friday, October 27 at 9am BST. Visit here for tickets and check out the full dates below.

Ghetts 2024 UK ‘On Purpose, With Purpose’ tour dates are:

MARCH 2024

22 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

23 – Manchester, New Century

26 – London, HERE at Outernet

27 – London, HERE at Outernet

Ghetts recently announced details of his fourth album ‘On Purpose, With Purpose’.

The album serves as a follow-up to his 2021 major label debut ‘Conflict Of Interest‘, which featured Wretch 32, Skepta, Stormzy and more. His third album went on to be nominated for a Mercury Prize, an NME award for Best British Album and a BRIT award for Best Hip-Hop/Rap/Grime.

He teased his new album via an Instagram video, captioned: “ON PURPOSE WITH PURPOSE. X/1/24”, revealing that it’s coming in January next year. Ghetts also unveiled the album’s artwork, made by Slawn – the designer of the 2023 BRIT Award. On the cover, the letters GIIG are spray-painted in gold, referring to the east Londoner’s own label and brand Glory Is In God.

Advertisement

In other news, Ghetts rapped in the UK cypher – curated by Kenny Allstar – at this year’s BET Hip-Hop Awards. Last week, the 39-year-old was the surprise guest at cHIP sHOP and Hennessey’s celebration of Hip-Hop 50 and Black British History Month.

He also performed at the inaugural Project 6 festival in May this year alongside Goldie, Channel Tres, Shy FX and more.