Ghetts announces his new album ‘Conflict Of Interest’

Ghetts has announced details of his new album ‘Conflict Of Interest’.

The record, which is set for release on February 19 on Warner, is the follow-up to his 2018 project ‘Ghetto Gospel: The New Testament’.

Billed as being the rapper’s “most ambitious, fully realised project yet”, Ghetts’ ‘Conflict Of Interest’ features guest appearances from the likes of Pa Salieu, Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Giggs, Dave, Skepta, Jaykae, Emeli Sandé, Wretch 32 and Moonchild Sanelly.

You can see the tracklist and artwork for Ghetts’ ‘Conflict Of Interest’ below, and pre-order the album here.

Fine Wine Mozambique (feat. Jaykae & Moonchild Sanelly) Fire and Brimstone Hop Out IC3 (feat. Skepta) Autobiography Good Hearts (feat. Aida Lae) Dead To Me 10,000 Tears (feat. Ed Sheeran) Sonya (feat. Emeli Sandé) Proud Family Skengman (feat. Stormzy) No Mercy (feat. Pa Salieu & Backroad Gee) Crud (feat. Giggs) Squeeze (feat. Miraa May) Little Bo Peep (feat. Dave, Hamzaa & Wretch 32)

The announcement of ‘Conflict Of Interest’ follows on from Ghetts’ recent videos for ‘Mozambique’ and his Stormzy collaboration ‘Skengman’.

Ghetts recently featured on east London duo The HeavyTrackerz’s second album ‘TRKRZ FM’.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “This record boasts some fire grime spitters over trappy UK beats. ‘Put The Word Out’ is a stellar example of this, as south and east London collide over a modern rap track: Ghetts’ skittish, iconic flow meets Asher D using his gruff MC voice to boast about his successful Netflix and grime careers: ‘Who else you know could fuck up the summer with boxsets and hits? / Got my shot in like ‘Flix, I got the eight on me like Octopus)’. The track oozes exuberant braggadocio.”